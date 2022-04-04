President Biden has stepped up his criticism of Vladimir Putin, saying the Russian leader should be tried for war crimes. Mr Biden said what had happened in the Ukrainian town of Bucha, outside Kyiv, was outrageous. The bodies of dozens of civilians as well as a mass grave have been found there following the withdrawal of Russian troops. A growing list of countries are calling for a new wave of sanctions against Russia.

Also in the programme: a damning new report on climate; and a ceasefire in the conflict in Yemen.

(Photo: A view of a house that was destroyed by Russian shelling, amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, in Bucha, in Kyiv region. CREDIT: REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra)