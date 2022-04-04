Main content

Biden calls for Putin to be tried for war crimes

Zelensky accuses Russian forces of committing genocide

President Biden has stepped up his criticism of Vladimir Putin, saying the Russian leader should be tried for war crimes. Mr Biden said what had happened in the Ukrainian town of Bucha, outside Kyiv, was outrageous. The bodies of dozens of civilians as well as a mass grave have been found there following the withdrawal of Russian troops. A growing list of countries are calling for a new wave of sanctions against Russia.

Also in the programme: a damning new report on climate; and a ceasefire in the conflict in Yemen.

(Photo: A view of a house that was destroyed by Russian shelling, amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, in Bucha, in Kyiv region. CREDIT: REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Yesterday 20:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Zelensky accuses Russians of killing peaceful people

Next

05/04/2022 13:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Yesterday 20:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.