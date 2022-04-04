Main content
Zelensky accuses Russians of killing peaceful people
Ukraine will begin a process of investigating and prosecuting war crimes allegedly committed by Russian troops
Ukraine's president, Volodymyr Zelensky, has visited Bucha, near Kyiv. He accused Russians of committing genocide there.
Also in the programme, the Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has won a fourth consecutive term. In his victory remarks he took aim at Zelenksy and Brussels. And, the Chief Executive of Hong Kong, Carrie Lam, has said she'll not be standing for a second term in office, after her current five-year term comes to an end this year.
(Photo: Russia Ukraine War 03/04/2022 European Pressphoto Agency)
Last on
Yesterday 13:06GMT
BBC World Service
Broadcast
