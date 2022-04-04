Main content

Zelensky accuses Russians of killing peaceful people

Ukraine will begin a process of investigating and prosecuting war crimes allegedly committed by Russian troops

Ukraine's president, Volodymyr Zelensky, has visit​ed Bucha, near Kyiv. He accused Russians of committing genocide there.

Also in the programme, the Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has won a fourth consecutive term. In his victor​y remarks he took aim at Zelenksy and Brussels. And, the Chief Executive of Hong Kong, Carrie Lam, has said she'll not be standing for a second term in office, after her current five-year term comes to an end this year.

(Photo: Russia Ukraine War 03/04/2022 European Pressphoto Agency)

