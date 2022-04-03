Images of bodies lying in the streets of a town called Bucha outside Kyiv, have sparked international condemnation. Ukraine's president calls it genocide.

Images of bodies lying in the streets of a town called Bucha outside Kyiv, have sparked international condemnation. Ukraine's President Volodomyr Zelensky says Russia is committing genocide. We hear the view of Latvia's Foreign Minister.

Pakistan's president has dissolved parliament - a step towards early elections - following an attempt to remove PM Imran Khan from office. It comes after parliament's deputy speaker refused to hold a vote of no-confidence the PM was expected to lose.

Also: Shanghai's 25 million people have been ordered to stay at home, but tens of thousands of financial workers have been told to live in their offices instead - to ensure smooth business operations while the lockdown continues. We speak to one of them.

(Photo: A street in Bucha Ukraine, after the withdrawal of Russian forces. Credit: BBC)