There has been international condemnation of what appears to be the systematic killing of Ukrainian civilians by retreating Russian forces near Kyiv.

Also in the programme: Pakistan's parliament has been dissolved as Prime Minister Imran Khan was set to face a vote of no confidence; and Shanghai is struggling to contain an outbreak of Covid, as China records the most cases in a single day since the early weeks of the pandemic.

(Photo: Ukrainian soldiers are pictured in their tanks, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Bucha, in Kyiv region 02/04/2022 Reuters)

Today 12:06GMT
03/04/2022 20:06 GMT

  • Today 12:06GMT
