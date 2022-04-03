International community condemns what appears to be the systematic killing of Ukrainian civilians by Russia

There has been international condemnation of what appears to be the systematic killing of Ukrainian civilians by retreating Russian forces near Kyiv.

Also in the programme: Pakistan's parliament has been dissolved as Prime Minister Imran Khan was set to face a vote of no confidence; and Shanghai is struggling to contain an outbreak of Covid, as China records the most cases in a single day since the early weeks of the pandemic.

(Photo: Ukrainian soldiers are pictured in their tanks, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Bucha, in Kyiv region 02/04/2022 Reuters)