Journalists say they have seen bodies of at least twenty civilians

Ukrainian journalists say retreating Russian soldiers appear to have killed at least twenty civilians, with their bodies found at the side of the road. At least one of the victims had their hands tied.

Also in the programme: French President Emmanuel Macron holds a rally ahead of upcoming election; and Russia announces a stop to cooperation on the International Space Station.

(Photo: A serviceman uses his mobile phone to film a destroyed Russian tank and armoured vehicles, amid Russia’s invasion on Ukraine in Bucha, in Kyiv region. CREDIT: REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra)