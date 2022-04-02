Main content
Bodies found on street in Ukrainian town of Bucha
Journalists say they have seen bodies of at least twenty civilians
Ukrainian journalists say retreating Russian soldiers appear to have killed at least twenty civilians, with their bodies found at the side of the road. At least one of the victims had their hands tied.
Also in the programme: French President Emmanuel Macron holds a rally ahead of upcoming election; and Russia announces a stop to cooperation on the International Space Station.
(Photo: A serviceman uses his mobile phone to film a destroyed Russian tank and armoured vehicles, amid Russia’s invasion on Ukraine in Bucha, in Kyiv region. CREDIT: REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra)
Last on
Yesterday 20:06GMT
BBC World Service
More episodes
Broadcast
- Yesterday 20:06GMTBBC World Service