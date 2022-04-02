Main content

Russian soldiers 'withdrawing from northern Ukraine'

Amid reports from northern Ukraine that Russian soldiers are withdrawing, Chernihiv's deputy mayor tells the BBC they've had their quietest night since the start of the invasion.

As the Red Cross makes another attempt to enter the besieged city of Mariupol in the south, there are reports from northern Ukraine that Russian soldiers are withdrawing.

The deputy mayor of the city of Chernihiv tells us they've had their quietest night since the start of the invasion.

Also in the programme: This weekend sees elections in Hungary and Serbia where the ruling parties have become entrenched in power and in Sri Lanka, the government has imposed a state of emergency and curfew as public anger grows at spiralling prices and lack of fuel.

(Photo:The damaged historical building of the Korolenko library, built in 1910-1913, in the aftermath of a shelling in Chernihiv, Ukraine. Credit:EPA).

