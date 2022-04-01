Ukraine would neither confirm nor deny it was behind the attack in Belgorod, which is not far from the border. A Ukrainian member of parliament tells us why he thinks Russia is to blame.

Also on the programme, efforts by the Red Cross to send aid into the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol and evacuate civilians have been called off for the second consecutive day. And, Pope Francis has apologised for the treatment of indigenous children in residential schools in Canada which were run by the Roman Catholic church.

(Photo: A view shows a fuel depot on fire in Belgorod 01/04/2022 Reuters)