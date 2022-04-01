Russia says Ukrainian helicopters attacked an oil depot in Belgorod, in Russian territory.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba says he cannot confirm or deny reports of Ukraine's involvement in the strike on the fuel depot.

Also on the programme: we hear about India's relationship with Russia as their foreign ministers meet; and how an artificial pancreas could help with type 1 diabetes.

(Image: Damage following the oil refinery attack in Belgorod, Russia, on 1 April 2022. Credit: Anadolu Agency/Getty)