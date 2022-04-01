Main content

Ukraine war: attack on Russian oil depot

Russia says Ukrainian helicopters attacked an oil depot in Belgorod, in Russian territory.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba says he cannot confirm or deny reports of Ukraine's involvement in the strike on the fuel depot.

Also on the programme: we hear about India's relationship with Russia as their foreign ministers meet; and how an artificial pancreas could help with type 1 diabetes.

(Image: Damage following the oil refinery attack in Belgorod, Russia, on 1 April 2022. Credit: Anadolu Agency/Getty)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Yesterday 13:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Red Cross plans biggest Mariupol convoy yet

Next

Russian oil depot still ablaze after attack

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Yesterday 13:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.