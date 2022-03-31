Main content

Red Cross plans biggest Mariupol convoy yet

The aid organisation is planning the biggest relief and evacuation convoy yet into the besieged Ukrainian port of Mariupol.

The Red Cross is planning the biggest relief and evacuation convoy yet into the besieged Ukrainian port of Mariupol.

It is the latest attempt to bring relief in -- and passage out -- for beleaguered residents of Mariupol, a city that has been laid waste since the start of the war five weeks ago.

Also in the programme: Vladimir Putin says exports of Russian gas will be stopped from Friday unless countries pay up in roubles, as US President Biden announces a record release of oil from the US's strategic reserve and a Turkish prosecutor asks to halt trial in the case of the murdered Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

(Photo shows a member of the red cross helping to organise refugees from Mariupol. Credit:Ty O'Neil/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 20:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Red Cross to evacuate Mariupol

Next

01/04/2022 13:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 20:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.