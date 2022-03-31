Main content
Red Cross to evacuate Mariupol
The ICRC will evacuate civilians from the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol
The ICRC say their buses are on their way to Mariupol to evacuate civilians and provide aid, but can a ceasefire be agreed? We speak to a former Ukraine foreign minister.
Also on the programme, the Falkland Islands marks the 40th anniversary of the British-Argentine war. And, we visit the the Polish city of Lublin which has been widely praised for the way it's managed to integrate the refugees into local life.
(Photo: Destroyed buildings in Mariupol, Ukraine, 30/03/2022 Reuters)
Last on
Today 13:06GMT
BBC World Service
More episodes
Broadcast
- Today 13:06GMTBBC World Service