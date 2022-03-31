Main content

Red Cross to evacuate Mariupol

The ICRC will evacuate civilians from the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol

The ICRC say their buses are on their way to Mariupol to evacuate civilians and provide aid, but can a ceasefire be agreed? We speak to a former Ukraine foreign minister.

Also on the programme, the Falkland Islands marks the 40th anniversary of the British-Argentine war. And, we visit the the Polish city of Lublin which has been widely praised for the way it's managed to integrate the refugees into local life.

(Photo: Destroyed buildings in Mariupol, Ukraine, 30/03/2022 Reuters)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 13:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

President Zelensky calls for further military support from US

Next

31/03/2022 20:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 13:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.