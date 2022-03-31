The ICRC say their buses are on their way to Mariupol to evacuate civilians and provide aid, but can a ceasefire be agreed? We speak to a former Ukraine foreign minister.

Also on the programme, the Falkland Islands marks the 40th anniversary of the British-Argentine war. And, we visit the the Polish city of Lublin which has been widely praised for the way it's managed to integrate the refugees into local life.

(Photo: Destroyed buildings in Mariupol, Ukraine, 30/03/2022 Reuters)