President Zelensky calls for further military support from US

Ukraine warns Russia regrouping forces to attack parts of Donbas

Ukraine's president, Volodymyr Zelensky, has again spoken to President Biden seeking further military support, as Russia continues its attacks against his country. Ukraine has warned that Russia is regrouping its forces to concentrate on attacking government-controlled parts of Donbas, the eastern area comprising the regions of Donetsk and Luhansk.

Also in the programme: Pakistan’s Prime Minister faces a vote of no confidence; and Germany activates emergency plan designed to protect its energy supplies.

(Photo: A mural showing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and reading "Glory to Ukraine!" painted onto the sidewall of an apartment building in Krakow, Poland. CREDIT: EPA/Lukasz Gagulski)

