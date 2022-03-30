Main content

Ukraine: shelling of Chernihiv continues

Moscow had pledged to reduce military activity around Kyiv and Chernihiv

Moscow had pledged to reduce military activity around Kyiv and Chernihiv - it says peace talks have yielded nothing very promising.

Also on the programme: a resident of Mariupol recounts how she was taken to Russia against her will; and two senior British judges resign from Hong Kong's highest court, saying China's national security law has made their position untenable.

(Photo: A Ukrainian serviceman hugs his mother after she was evacuated from Irpin town, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, on the outskirts of Kyiv. Credit: Reuters/Zohra Bensemra)

Today 13:06GMT
Russia offers to scale back its offensive in Ukraine

30/03/2022 20:06 GMT

