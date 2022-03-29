Russian military strikes and Ukrainian counteroffensives have continued across the country despite the peace talks held in Istanbul

Ukraine said it would accept neutral status - meaning it would not join military alliances, including Nato, or host military bases - in return for security guarantees from other countries. We'll hear from a Ukrainian member of parliament. And from a military commander on the front-line close to Kyiv.

Also in the programme: a shooting in Israel is reported to have killed at least four people; and we hear from a little village in France where an immigrant community is not entirely welcome.

(Photo: Turkish President Erdogan addressing the Russian and Ukrainian delegations in Istanbul, Turkey. Credit: EPA).