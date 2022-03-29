Main content
Russia offers to scale back its offensive in Ukraine
Russian military strikes and Ukrainian counteroffensives have continued across the country despite the peace talks held in Istanbul
Ukraine said it would accept neutral status - meaning it would not join military alliances, including Nato, or host military bases - in return for security guarantees from other countries. We'll hear from a Ukrainian member of parliament. And from a military commander on the front-line close to Kyiv.
Also in the programme: a shooting in Israel is reported to have killed at least four people; and we hear from a little village in France where an immigrant community is not entirely welcome.
(Photo: Turkish President Erdogan addressing the Russian and Ukrainian delegations in Istanbul, Turkey. Credit: EPA).
