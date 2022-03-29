Main content

Russia says it will shift focus away from northern Ukraine

Moscow says it will 'drastically reduce' military activity around Kyiv and Chernihiv

Russian negotiators have said Moscow has decided to -- in their words -- 'drastically reduce' military activity around the northern Ukrainian cities of Kyiv and Chernihiv, following peace talks in Turkey.

Also in the programme: British police are issuing 20 fines over parties held in government buildings during coronavirus lockdowns; and the BBC has investigated a graphic, grainy video purporting to show Ukrainian soldiers shooting Russian prisoners of war in the legs.

(Photo: A handout photo made available by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Service shows member of the Ukrainian delegation David Arakhamia (R), Head of the Servant of the People parliamentary faction, with Russian Presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky (L) during a meeting as part of the Russian-Ukrainian talks at Dolmabahce Palace in Istanbul, Turkey, 29 March 2022. Credit: EPA/Ukrainian Presidential Press Service handout)

