President Zelensky discusses potential areas of compromise with Russian journalists as the war in Ukraine enters an uncertain period.

Alexander Rodnyansky advises President Zelensky on economic affairs and talks about what neutrality means in the current circumstances.

Also on the programme, China's financial capital, Shanghai, is currently facing stringent restrictions, because of a rise in coronavirus cases and it’s the start of the first ever so called ‘climate week’ in the Middle East and North Africa region.

(PIC: People walk through a destroyed residential in Kyiv, Ukraine. PHOTO: Anastasia Vlasova/Getty Images)