The protests on the streets of China may have died down, but we hear from a researcher on internet freedom who says that a huge operation to remove all evidence is underway.

The protests on the streets of China may have died down, but we hear from a researcher on internet freedom at the University of California, Berkeley, who says that a huge operation to remove all evidence is underway.

We get the latest from the Qatar World Cup - Spain are narrowly through despite losing 2-1 to Japan, but major shocks as Germany and Belgium crash out.

And we talk to the podcaster who helped obtain a murder conviction in Australia.