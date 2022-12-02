Main content
Chinese censorship: "A decisive breach of the Big Silence"
The protests on the streets of China may have died down, but we hear from a researcher on internet freedom at the University of California, Berkeley, who says that a huge operation to remove all evidence is underway.
We get the latest from the Qatar World Cup - Spain are narrowly through despite losing 2-1 to Japan, but major shocks as Germany and Belgium crash out.
And we talk to the podcaster who helped obtain a murder conviction in Australia.
