Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, Belarus Opposition Leader. Is the fate of Belarus now tied to the fate of Ukraine?
Stephen Sackur speaks to the exiled leader of the anti-Lukashenko movement Svetlana Tikhanovskaya.
With the world focused on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine it’s easy to overlook one other key element of Vladimir Putin’s Greater Russia strategy. Moscow’s ever tighter grip on Ukraine’s northern neighbour Belarus - now used as a launchpad for the Ukraine assault. Belarus’s authoritarian President Lukashenko seems to be in Putin’s pocket, whether he likes it or not. Stephen Sackur speaks to the exiled leader of the anti-Lukashenko movement Svetlana Tikhanovskaya. Is the fate of Belarus now tied to the fate of Ukraine?
