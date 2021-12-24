Saudi Arabia has granted visas to three Iranian officials to work at the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, in a rare sign of a thaw in relations between the regional rivals. The two countries broke off diplomatic ties in 2016 after the execution of a Saudi Shia cleric, Nimr Al-Nimr, which led to attacks by protesters on Saudi diplomatic missions in Iran.

Also in the programme: Google fined nearly 100 million dollars by a Russian court for failing to delete content the government considers illegal; and a poetic flight to the moon!

(Photo: Iran's foreign minister: Hossein Amirabdollahian. Credit: Getty Images)