The latest five minute news bulletin from BBC World Service.
Saudi Arabia has granted visas to three Iranian officials to work at the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, in a rare sign of a thaw in relations between the regional rivals. The two countries broke off diplomatic ties in 2016 after the execution of a Saudi Shia cleric, Nimr Al-Nimr, which led to attacks by protesters on Saudi diplomatic missions in Iran.
Also in the programme: Google fined nearly 100 million dollars by a Russian court for failing to delete content the government considers illegal; and a poetic flight to the moon!
(Photo: Iran's foreign minister: Hossein Amirabdollahian. Credit: Getty Images)
