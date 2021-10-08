This year's Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to two campaigning journalists - Maria Ressa from the Philippines and Dmitry Muratov from Russia. The Norwegian Nobel Committee praised their efforts to safeguard freedom of expression, which it said was a precondition for democracy and lasting peace. We have an interview with Maria Ressa.

A suicide bomb attack has taken place on a mosque in northern Afghanistan, with dozens of people feared dead or injured.

Also, a report from Saint Petersburg on how Russia is using its natural resources to exert power.

(Photo: Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov jointly won the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize. Credit: Getty Images)