Journalists Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov win Nobel Peace Prize
The latest five minute news bulletin from BBC World Service.
This year's Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to two campaigning journalists - Maria Ressa from the Philippines and Dmitry Muratov from Russia. The Norwegian Nobel Committee praised their efforts to safeguard freedom of expression, which it said was a precondition for democracy and lasting peace. We have an interview with Maria Ressa.
A suicide bomb attack has taken place on a mosque in northern Afghanistan, with dozens of people feared dead or injured.
Also, a report from Saint Petersburg on how Russia is using its natural resources to exert power.
(Photo: Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov jointly won the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize. Credit: Getty Images)
Today 13:00GMT
