Ukraine spy boss says Russia wants to split country in two

The head of Ukrainian military intelligence says Russia wants to split the country in two in a so-called "Korean scenario".

The head of Ukrainian military intelligence says Russia wants to split the country in two in a so-called "Korean scenario" and the Russian-backed eastern Ukrainian rebel region of Luhansk says may hold a referendum on joining Russia. We hear from a resident of the city of Luhansk.

Also in the programme: El Salvador imposes a state of emergency; and foreign ministers from four Arab states visit the Negev desert for a summit hosted by Israel.

(Picture: A Ukrainian service member stands next to a damaged civilian bus in the town of Trostianets. Credit: REUTERS)

Israel hosts historic summit with Arab nations

28/03/2022 13:06 GMT

