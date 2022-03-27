Israel hosts an historic summit with four foreign ministers of Arab countries, at which the nuclear deal with Iran will be discussed; what now stands in the way of agreement?

Also in the programme: the US Secretary of State denies the United States has plans to bring about regime change in Moscow. And does Russia have plans to split Ukraine in half "like North and South Korea"?

(Photo: a general view of the Kedma hotel ahead of "The Negev Summit" to be hosted by Israel"s Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and attended by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and the foreign ministers of the UAE, Bahrain, Morocco and Egypt, in Sde Boker, Israel, March 27, 2022 / Credit: REUTERS/Amir Cohen)