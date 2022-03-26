Main content

President Biden tells Ukraine 'We stand with you'

Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.

President Biden has said Ukraine's resistance to the Russian invasion is part of a great battle for freedom, warning of a long fight ahead. In a speech in the Polish capital, Warsaw, he accused Russia of trying to strangle democracy in Ukraine and of wanting to do so elsewhere. Earlier he described Mr Putin as a butcher. The Kremlin responded, saying Mr Biden's words diminished the chances of mending relations between Moscow and Washington.

About two dozen, mainly female, protesters gathered close to the Taliban's Ministry of Education on Saturday morning, calling on the group to reopen girls' secondary schools.

And the mystery of the Russian super-yacht that hasn't been impounded.

(Photo: US President Joe Biden speaking in the Polish capital Warsaw. Credit: Reuters)

