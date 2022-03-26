Has Russia's military focus in Ukraine shifted, and if so, why?

Ukraine's President Zelensky calls on President Putin to engage in serious talks to end the conflict; we hear a Russian response. And we report from Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, on how residents are adapting to life under the pressure of war.

Also in the programme: Zimbabweans vote in parliamentary by-elections that are being contested for the first time by a new opposition party.

(Photo: People listen to classical music performed by local musicians in a metro station that serves as a bomb shelter in Kharkiv, Ukraine, March 26, 2022 / Credit: REUTERS/Thomas Peter)