Ukraine: has Russia's strategy changed?

Has Russia's military focus in Ukraine shifted, and if so, why?

Has Russia's military focus in Ukraine shifted, and if so, why? Ukraine's President Zelensky calls on President Putin to engage in serious talks to end the conflict; we hear a Russian response. And we report from Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, on how residents are adapting to life under the pressure of war.

Also in the programme: Zimbabweans vote in parliamentary by-elections that are being contested for the first time by a new opposition party.

(Photo: People listen to classical music performed by local musicians in a metro station that serves as a bomb shelter in Kharkiv, Ukraine, March 26, 2022 / Credit: REUTERS/Thomas Peter)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 13:06GMT
BBC World Service

Broadcast

  • Today 13:06GMT
    BBC World Service

