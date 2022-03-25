Main content

Russia: First phase of Ukraine war over

Kremlin will now focus its efforts on Donbas region

A top Russian general says the “first stage” of its campaign in Ukraine has been mostly accomplished and it will now concentrate on eastern regions. A top Ukrainian general has said it's "impossible" that the Russian army can take Kyiv in the near future. He said Russia simply didn’t have adequate forces.

Also in the programme; the first Bhutanese film nominated for an Oscar, and the funeral of Corsican nationalist Yvan Colonna.

(Photo: Armoured vehicles of pro-Russian troops drive along a road near Dokuchaievsk in the Donetsk region, Ukraine March 25, 2022. CREDIT: REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko)

