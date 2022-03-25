Local official: death toll from Mariupol theatre attack is more than 300

In what may be the deadliest attack of the war, a local official has confirmed that more than 300 people have died from the Mariupol theatre attack last week.

Also on the programme, the UN says that Ukrainian civilians are being arbitrarily detained and subjected to enforced disappearances in Russian-controlled areas. And, a Russian writer in exile is trying to fundraise for Ukrainians.

(Photo: People stand in a line during the distribution of humanitarian aid in the besieged city of Mariupol. 24/03/2022 Reuters)