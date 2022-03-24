Nato leaders approve major increases of the alliance's forces in eastern Europe as Russia attacks Ukraine.

We hear from a woman returning to the bombed city of Mariupol who says her neighbour died and her corpse is "lying there". Also in this programme: the Ethiopian government declares an indefinite humanitarian truce - so will aid now flow freely into the northern region of Tigray?

