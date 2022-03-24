Main content
Biden: Nato has never been more united
Nato leaders approve major increases of the alliance's forces in eastern Europe as Russia attacks Ukraine.
Nato leaders approve major increases of the alliance's forces in eastern Europe as Russia attacks Ukraine.
We hear from a woman returning to the bombed city of Mariupol who says her neighbour died and her corpse is "lying there". Also in this programme: the Ethiopian government declares an indefinite humanitarian truce - so will aid now flow freely into the northern region of Tigray?
(Photo: US President Joe Biden attends a European Union leaders summit in Brussels. Credit: Reuters Johanna Geron)
Last on
Today 21:06GMT
BBC World Service Online, Americas and the Caribbean, UK DAB/Freeview & Europe and the Middle East only
More episodes
Previous
Next
Broadcast
- Today 21:06GMTBBC World Service Online, Americas and the Caribbean, UK DAB/Freeview & Europe and the Middle East only