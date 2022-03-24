Main content

Nato emergency meeting on war in Ukraine

The alliance will approve major increases in forces in eastern Europe

The alliance is also set to give its military aid to Ukraine, including equipment for it to defend itself against attacks with non-conventional weapons, while Ukrainian president Zelensky pleas for people to show their support worldwide. And we speak to Anna Vorosheva, a businesswoman who managed to flee Mariupol last wee. She’s soon going back to the besieged city.

Also in the programme: Egypt asks the International Monetary Fund for help to deal with the impact of the war in Ukraine; and we examine if, beyond western countries, Russian information war making a difference elsewhere.

(Photo: NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg holds a news conference during a NATO summit to discuss Russia"s invasion of Ukraine. Credit: Reuters).

