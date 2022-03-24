The alliance is also set to give its military aid to Ukraine, including equipment for it to defend itself against attacks with non-conventional weapons, while Ukrainian president Zelensky pleas for people to show their support worldwide. And we speak to Anna Vorosheva, a businesswoman who managed to flee Mariupol last wee. She’s soon going back to the besieged city.

Also in the programme: Egypt asks the International Monetary Fund for help to deal with the impact of the war in Ukraine; and we examine if, beyond western countries, Russian information war making a difference elsewhere.

(Photo: NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg holds a news conference during a NATO summit to discuss Russia"s invasion of Ukraine. Credit: Reuters).