NATO announces new battle groups for Europe

NATO's Secretary General says the organisation will approve major increases in the forces deployed on its eastern flank, at an emergency summit on Thursday on Ukraine.

NATO's Secretary General says the organisation will approve major increases in the forces deployed on its eastern flank, at an emergency summit on Ukraine. Jens Stoltenberg said four new battlegroups would be sent to eastern Europe to counter the threat from Russia. We hear from the US ambassador to NATO who gives us her assessment of Russia's progress.

Also in the programme: The UN expresses profound disappointment at the Taliban's decision to again close secondary schools to girls in Afghanistan. And, we hear from the Somali capital Mogadishu on the latest gunfight at the entrance to the international airport complex that left at least eight people dead.

(Picture: U.S. Marine secures position during a military exercise called "Cold Response 2022", gathering around 30,000 troops from NATO member countries plus Finland and Sweden, amid Russia"s invasion of Ukraine, in Evenes, Norway. Credit: REUTERS/Yves Herman)

