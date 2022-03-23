Main content

Afghanistan: Taliban reverse decision to reopen schools for girls

The Taliban has abruptly ordered girls' secondary schools in Afghanistan to close - on the day they were due to re-open.

Tens of thousands of girls in Afghanistan have been disappointed as a sudden reversal of policy by the Taliban meant schools were closed down again just after some had reopened. We go LIVE to Kabul for the latest and hear from a young girl, 18 years old, who was sent back home this morning.

Ukraine's president, Volodymyr Zelensky, has accused invading Russian forces of using the area around the Chernobyl nuclear plant to prepare new attacks.

And, we hear from the Batwa people who have been forced from their traditional forest lands in Uganda and accommodated in villages to make way for mountain gorillas.

(Photo: Sakina wants to rebuild her life after last year's bombing and the Taliban takeover. Credit: BBC)

