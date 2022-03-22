As survivors describe the besieged city of Mariupol as "Hell", President Volodymyr Zelensky has said his country is "on the brink of survival".

Also on the programme, The Kremlin's most prominent critic, Alexei Navalny, has been given nine years in what is called a "strict regime penal colony" adding to charges that many see as politically motivated. And, among the foreign fighters heading to Ukraine to fight against Russia are dissidents from Belarus who see the war as a battle both against Vladimir Putin’s forces but also against the regime of the Belarusian President Alexandr Lukashenko, which has heavily backed Moscow.

(Photo: Ukrainian President Zelensky addresses members of the Italian Parliament 22/03/2022 European Pressphoto Agency)