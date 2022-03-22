Civilians continue to survive bombardment as President Zelensky tells Italian MPs that Ukraine is on the brink of surviving war.

President Zelensky has told Italian MPs that Ukraine is on the brink of surviving war. We hear how civilians in the Eastern city of Kharkiv are living through Russian bombardment. Meanwhile, in Russia, the jailed Kremlin critic - Alexei Navalny - has been sentenced to nine years in a maximum security prison. We bring you the latest on Russia's war in Ukraine.

Also on the programme: Somalia faces an impending food crisis; and the history-making Supreme Court confirmation hearings in Washington.

(Picture: Russian shelling has destroyed many buildings in Kharkiv, Ukraine. Source: Reuters).