Mariupol escape routes 'blocked'

As Russia blocks a humanitarian corridor out of Mariupol, we hear from one woman who managed to escape three days ago

Ukraine says Russia is blocking a humanitarian corridor out of the besieged port of Mariupol after it refused to surrender the city. We hear from one woman who managed to escape three days ago, through Russian checkpoints.

Also, the British-Iranian woman Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe was allowed to return home to the UK last week - but what about another foreign prisoner left behind? And a BBC Africa Eye team goes undercover to investigate why Kenya's roads are so deadly, and discovers corruption is part of the story.

(Photo: Local residents of the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine, shelter from Russian bombardment, March 20, 2022 / Credit: Axander Ermochenko/Reuters)

