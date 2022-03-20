Main content

Our neighbours want us dead, Zelensky tells Israel

'We want to live. Our neighbours want to see us dead' President Zelensky tells Israeli MPs

'We want to live. Our neighbours want to see us dead' President Zelensky tells Israeli MPs. But former Israeli MP, Ksenia Svetlova, tells Newshour that for reasons of realpolitik, Israel's policy of neutrality in the conflict is unlikely to change.

Also in the programme: the great granddaughter of Soviet leader Nikita Khruschev reflects on the conflict and whether American triumphalism stoked Russian resentment that led to the rise of Vladimir Putin; and how the messaging app Telegram is being used by both Russians and Ukrainians to communicate about the war.

(Photo: People watch Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's speech broadcast live at Habima square in Tel Aviv, Israel, 20 March 2022. Zelensky addressed the Israeli parliament Knesset members. Credit: EPA/Abir Sultan)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Yesterday 21:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Ukraine: Russia accused of bombing art school in Mariupol

Next

21/03/2022 14:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Yesterday 21:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.