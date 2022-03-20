'We want to live. Our neighbours want to see us dead' President Zelensky tells Israeli MPs

'We want to live. Our neighbours want to see us dead' President Zelensky tells Israeli MPs. But former Israeli MP, Ksenia Svetlova, tells Newshour that for reasons of realpolitik, Israel's policy of neutrality in the conflict is unlikely to change.

Also in the programme: the great granddaughter of Soviet leader Nikita Khruschev reflects on the conflict and whether American triumphalism stoked Russian resentment that led to the rise of Vladimir Putin; and how the messaging app Telegram is being used by both Russians and Ukrainians to communicate about the war.

(Photo: People watch Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's speech broadcast live at Habima square in Tel Aviv, Israel, 20 March 2022. Zelensky addressed the Israeli parliament Knesset members. Credit: EPA/Abir Sultan)