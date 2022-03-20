Main content

Ukraine: Russia accused of bombing art school in Mariupol

It's the latest attack in a siege which Ukraine's president says will go down in history

In a video address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky condemns Russia's bombing of Mariupol, calling it ''a terror that will be remembered for centuries to come.'' For more than two weeks, the city has seen frequent Russian strikes which have cut off electricity, gas, running water and other supplies. We'll hear from a resident who fled the city in a car with a smashed windscreen.

Also on the programme: President Zelensky suspends eleven pro-Russia political parties; and temperatures hit a freakish high in Eastern Antarctica.

(Photo: Local residents walk near residential buildings damaged in the besieged Ukrainian southern port city of Mariupol Credit:Reuters/Stringer )

