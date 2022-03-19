More than 6,600 people have been evacuated from cities around the country

Street fighting in Mariupol is blocking efforts to rescue of hundreds of survivors trapped beneath a shelled theatre. In a Telegram message the city’s mayor said several thousand residents have been ‘illegally’ sent to Russia. We hear from an Ukrainian MP whose sister made it out of the city.

Also in the programme: Mainland China reports its first deaths from Covid-19 since January; and Syrian president Bashar Al-Assad visits UAE.

(Photo: Service members of pro-Russian troops drive an armoured vehicle in the southern port city of Mariupol. Credit: Reuters).