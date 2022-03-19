Hundreds of residents are trapped in the basement of a theatre in the city of Mariupol, and have been since a Russian airstrike on Wednesday. Efforts to rescue them have stalled because of renewed fighting; also, we hear from one of the thousands of Russians have left the country as a result of the invasion of Ukraine; and what role does the Russian Orthodox Church play in influencing President Putin?

(Photo: General view of the remains of the drama theatre which was hit by a bomb in Mariupol 18/03/2022. Credit: Azov Handout/ via Reuters)