Main content

Ukraine War: hundreds trapped in Mariupol Theatre

Street fighting in Mariupol prevents hundreds of civilians trapped in a theatre basement from being rescued

Hundreds of residents are trapped in the basement of a theatre in the city of Mariupol, and have been since a Russian airstrike on Wednesday. Efforts to rescue them have stalled because of renewed fighting; also, we hear from one of the thousands of Russians have left the country as a result of the invasion of Ukraine; and what role does the Russian Orthodox Church play in influencing President Putin?

(Photo: General view of the remains of the drama theatre which was hit by a bomb in Mariupol 18/03/2022. Credit: Azov Handout/ via Reuters)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 13:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Ukraine war: Putin holds a rally on the anniversary of the annexation of Crimea

Next

19/03/2022 21:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 13:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.