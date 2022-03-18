Main content

Ukraine war: Putin holds a rally on the anniversary of the annexation of Crimea

President Vladimir Putin told a packed crowd in Moscow that Russian soldiers are fighting heroically.

President Vladimir Putin told a packed crowd in Moscow that Russian soldiers are fighting heroically. Also on the programme, the deputy mayor of Lviv addresses the threat of Russian missiles reaching the international airport in Lviv as the war gets closer to his city. And we also hear from the mayor of Warsaw who is has seen over 400,000 refugees pass through his city in the past three weeks alone.

(Picture: President Putin speaks to a crowd in Moscow. Credit: EPA/Gunyev)

