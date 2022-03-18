Russian missiles have hit an aircraft maintenance site near Lviv -- the western Ukrainian city that's become a safe haven for people fleeing Moscow's invasion. Officials said buildings were destroyed and one person was injured. Lviv is close to the Polish border and has so far been spared the worst of the violence.

How is Russia's invasion of Ukraine going? We get the view of one of the US's former military commanders, David Petraeus.

We have a special report from the besieged Ukrainian city of Kharkiv.

And NASA prepares to launch its giant new moon rocket.

(Photo credit: Getty Images/Kyiv)