Rescue teams reach bombed theatre in Mariupol

Rescue teams have reached the bombed theatre in Mariupol where children were sheltering

Rescue teams in the besieged Ukrainian port of Mariupol are searching for survivors of an attack on a theatre, where more than a thousand people were hiding in a bomb shelter.

Also on the programme, the mayor of Melitopol, who was kidnapped by Russian forces, describes his experience. And, British-Iranian hostages, Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Anoosheh Ashoori, have returned to the UK from Iran - we get the view from Tehran.

(Photo: A woman reacts while speaking near a block of flats, which was destroyed during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine March 17, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko)

