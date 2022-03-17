Rescue teams have reached the bombed theatre in Mariupol where children were sheltering

Rescue teams in the besieged Ukrainian port of Mariupol are searching for survivors of an attack on a theatre, where more than a thousand people were hiding in a bomb shelter.

Also on the programme, the mayor of Melitopol, who was kidnapped by Russian forces, describes his experience. And, British-Iranian hostages, Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Anoosheh Ashoori, have returned to the UK from Iran - we get the view from Tehran.

(Photo: A woman reacts while speaking near a block of flats, which was destroyed during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine March 17, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko)