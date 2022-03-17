President Zelensky of Ukraine addresses the German parliament warning his country faces an existential threat from Russia. We hear from a German MP in the governing coalition.

Also in the programme: we report on the people in Ukraine reaching out to the families of captured Russian soldiers; and a new theoretical approach to black holes appears to solve one of the biggest problems in our understanding of the universe.

(Photo: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (on screens) delivers a video address to the German parliament in Berlin, Germany, 17 March 2022./ Credit: EPA / Clemens Bilan)