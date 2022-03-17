Main content

President Zelensky appeals to the Bundestag

President Zelensky of Ukraine addresses the German parliament warning his country faces an existential threat from Russia. We hear from a German MP in the governing coalition.

President Zelensky of Ukraine addresses the German parliament warning his country faces an existential threat from Russia. We hear from a German MP in the governing coalition.

Also in the programme: we report on the people in Ukraine reaching out to the families of captured Russian soldiers; and a new theoretical approach to black holes appears to solve one of the biggest problems in our understanding of the universe.

(Photo: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (on screens) delivers a video address to the German parliament in Berlin, Germany, 17 March 2022./ Credit: EPA / Clemens Bilan)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 14:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Russia bombs theatre where civilians sheltering – official

Next

17/03/2022 20:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 14:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.