Russia bombs theatre where civilians sheltering – official

Authorities in the besieged Ukrainian port Mariupol say Russia has bombed a theatre.

The Ukrainian authorities say Russian forces have bombed a theatre in the besieged city of Mariupol that was being used by large numbers of civilians as a shelter. Meanwhile, a convoy leaving the city has been bombed. We hear from a woman who was in the convoy.

Also in this programme, we're in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv and we have a special report from western Afghanistan where children are dying of famine.

(Photo: A view shows Donetsk Regional Theatre of Drama destroyed by an airstrike in Mariupol, Ukraine. Credit: Reuters/ Press service of the Donetsk Regional Civil-Military Administration)

