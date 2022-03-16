Main content

Ukraine war: Zelensky implores US Congress for help

Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has used a rare live address to the US Congress to make an emotional appeal for more help to fight off the Russian invasion. Speaking by video link from Kyiv, Mr Zelensky again pleaded with America to impose a no fly zone over his country's skies or at least to supply fighter jets.

A British-Iranian woman, who's been detained in Iran for nearly six years, is heading home. Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe was accused of plotting to overthrow Iran's government, which she denied. She was freed along with another British-Iranian, Anousheh Ashouri.

And how children are bearing the brunt of Afghanistan's economic collapse.

(Photo: The Ukrainian president was greeted with a standing ovation from the assembled US politicians. Credit: EPA)

