The prime ministers of the Czech Republic, Poland and Slovenia have arrived in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, for a meeting with President Zelensky. Their arrival coincided with the start of a curfew in the city. The Czech foreign minister tells us why the visit is so important.

Also on the programme, we hear from a woman who managed to escape the besieged city of Mariupol which has been pummelled by Russia artillery over the last two weeks And, Newshour’s Tim Franks attends the funeral in Lviv of four soldiers killed in Saturday's missile strikes.

(Photo: A handout photo made available via the Polish Prime Minister"s twitter account shows (L-R) Slovenian prime minister Janez Jansa, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, leader of the governing Law and Justice (PiS) party Jaroslaw Kaczynski and Czech Republic Prime Minister Petr Fiala talk over a map in a train to Kyiv, Ukraine, 15 March 2022. EPA/TWITTER/@MorawieckiM)