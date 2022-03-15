Main content

Russian troops move closer to Ukrainian capital Kyiv

Three EU prime ministers visit Kyiv, as Russian missile strikes against the Ukrainian capital continue and troops on the ground move ever closer.

Russian troops are moving closer to the centre of Ukraine's capital Kyiv as missile strikes against the capital continue. A series of powerful explosions rocked some residential districts of Kyiv last night, killing at least two people. Roughly one third of Kyiv residents have not left. Other cities are under fierce siege by Russian troops. We get the latest from Kyiv and our Tim Franks is in Lviv talking to people there. We also interview a former Russian prime minister, now in exile, about the growing danger of protests against the Kremlin.

Also on the programme: The British-Iranian aid worker, Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe – who has been detained in Iran for more than five years – has been given her passport back; and a court in India has upheld a ban on wearing the Hijab at school, following weeks of protests.

(Photo: Several residential buildings in Kyiv have been struck by Russian shelling. Credit: Orla Guerin).

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 14:06GMT
BBC World Service

Broadcast

  • Today 14:06GMT
    BBC World Service

