The authorities in the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol say a convoy of around 160 civilian vehicles has managed to leave the city. The deputy mayor said it was made up of private citizens desperate to escape the Russian bombardment and the now catastrophic conditions. We hear from an advisor to the Mayor of Mariupol.

We're also in the capital Kyiv, the western city of Lviv and we go to Moscow where the voices of anti-war protestors are being driven underground.

(Photo: A satellite image shows a view of fires in an industrial area in the western section of Mariupol. 12/03/2022 Maxar Technologies/Handout via Reuters)