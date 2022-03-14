Ukrainians pressing for ceasefire and immediate withdrawal of Russian troops

The fourth round of talks between Russia and Ukraine have begun. Kyiv’s lead negotiator, Mikhailo Podolyak, described negotiations as “hard”. He went on to say he believed Russia "still has a delusion that 19 days of violence against (Ukrainian) peaceful cities is the right strategy."

NewsHour’s Tim Franks joins the programme live from Lviv.

Also in the programme: We hear from former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko; and drastic changes to global energy supply plans.

(Photo: Ukrainian military personnel prepare for a change of guard, in their room at an army barracks, as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues, in Odessa, Ukraine, March 14, 2022. CREDIT: REUTERS/Nacho Doce)