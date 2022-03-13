Main content

Russia widens assault to hit Ukrainian military base near Polish border

Ukraine says up to 30 Russian missiles were fired at a military training base in the west of the country.

Ukraine says up to 30 Russian missiles were fired at a military training base in the west of the country. We hear from our correspondent in the nearby city of Lviv, and from the mayor of the city, Andriy Sadovyi.

Also in the programme, an Iranian attack on the city of Erbil in Iraqi Kurdistan. We speak to a journalist in Erbil.

(PHOTO: Military Chaplain Nikolay Medynsky reads a prayer before blessing Ukrainian servicemen and their weapons before they go into battle, as Russia"s attack on the Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine, March 13, 2022. REUTERS/Thomas Peter)

