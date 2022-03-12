Main content

Zelensky confident Ukraine will emerge victorious

Russian forces have made further gains in the south of the country, capturing parts of the city of Mariupol. Intense fighting has also been heard just outside the capital Kyiv, where about half the population has now fled. We hear from an MP who's decided to stay behind with his young family.

Also in the programme: as a new Iran nuclear deal stalls over new Russian demands related to the sanctions over Ukraine, Britain, France and Germany have warned against any attempts to "exploit" the nuclear negotiations.

(Photo: Ukrainian combat medics sort medications at the medical supply base, in Brovary, Kyiv region, Ukraine, 11 March 2022 / Credit: EPA / Roman Pilipey)

