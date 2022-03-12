Ukrainian forces fear Russia may be about to launch a large-scale assault on the capital, one of their key targets

We hear the latest from our correspondents on the ground and speak to Ukrainian President Zelensky's advisor Alexander Rodnyansk.

Also on the programme, Ukraine's small neighbouring country Moldova faces being overwhelmed by refugees escaping a possible assault on Odesa. And a look at the how the Russian economy is standing up to crippling international sanctions.

(Photo: A warehouse storing frozen products is seen on fire after shelling, as Russia"s attack on Ukraine continues, in the village of Kvitneve in Kyiv region, Ukraine. March 12, 2022. Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Handout via REUTERS)