Over the past two weeks, the invading Russian forces have laid siege to the southern Ukrainian city of Mariupol. Ukraine's Interior Ministry has today described the conditions there as "critical" and has expressed doubt that a convoy of humanitarian aid trying to get there will reach its destination. We hear from Mery Akopyan, the Deputy Interior Minister.

Also in the programme: Russia is ridiculed at the UN Security Council for claiming that Ukraine is trying to develop biological weapons with the help of the US; and we have a report from the frontline, talking to Ukrainian soldiers in the country's second city Kharkiv.

Photo: Debris is seen on site of the destroyed Mariupol children"s hospital in Mariupol, Ukraine Credit: Ukraine Military/Handout via Reuters